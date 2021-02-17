B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.
Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 9,873,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
