Badger DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.90 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $60.83 or 0.00116366 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $141.00 million and $35.90 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

