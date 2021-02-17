Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $306.03 and last traded at $308.68. 8,389,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 9,800,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Baidu by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

