Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.