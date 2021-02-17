Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 286,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.