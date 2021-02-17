Balancer (BAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $272.84 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $301.58 million and $272.84 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $43.43 or 0.00083205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00317606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00071422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00433503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00173752 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.