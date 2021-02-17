Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Ball worth $114,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,185. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

BLL opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

