Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 13,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BLDP traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 710,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,299. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $42.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

