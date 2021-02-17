Banano 24-Hour Volume Tops $59,616.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Banano has a market cap of $6.94 million and $59,616.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00300622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00073996 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

