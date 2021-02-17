Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $976.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

