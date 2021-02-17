Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 549,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

