Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.27. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BOH opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

