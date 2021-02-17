Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 0.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 152,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 703,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.42 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.50.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile (LON:BIRG)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

