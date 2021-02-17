Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.