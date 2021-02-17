Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 12,200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

