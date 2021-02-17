Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,433 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in KLA by 26.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 52.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLAC stock opened at $337.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

