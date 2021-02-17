Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.