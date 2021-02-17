Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 800 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $572.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $589.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $649.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,586 shares of company stock valued at $50,555,842. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

