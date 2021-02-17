Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

