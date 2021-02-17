Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

