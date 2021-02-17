Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 355.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

