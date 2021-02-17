Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

