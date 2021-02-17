Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 575.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

