Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.63 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

