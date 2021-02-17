Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,476 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.84.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

