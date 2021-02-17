Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,342 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 49,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 424,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.