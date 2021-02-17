Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,374 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

