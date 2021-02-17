Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 196 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,939.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12,123.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,822.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,422.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

