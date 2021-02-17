Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,058 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

