Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 7.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 131,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.