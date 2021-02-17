Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,871.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,682.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

