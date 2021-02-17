Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 2.4%

Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 142,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 358,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

