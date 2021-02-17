Barclay F. Corbus Sells 1,680 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,606. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

