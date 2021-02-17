Barclay F. Corbus Sells 1,680 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,606. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
