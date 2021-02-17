Barclays Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $38.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 52,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after buying an additional 276,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

