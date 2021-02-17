Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. 23,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

