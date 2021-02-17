Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 504,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 744,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at $745,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

