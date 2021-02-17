Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.