Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,317,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,285,321 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 2.55% of Barrick Gold worth $1,032,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLD traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242,922. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

