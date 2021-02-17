Barrington Research Raises Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target to $19.00

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of BCOR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 32,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,364. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
