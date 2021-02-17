Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.91 ($81.07).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €67.67 ($79.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion and a PE ratio of -31.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.54. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.24 ($81.46).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

