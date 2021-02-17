Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $851.82 million and approximately $511.75 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,487,032,313 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

