BASIC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.80 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00061903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00298813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00073253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00442798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00176941 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

