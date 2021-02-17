Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) & Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Head to Head Survey

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battle North Gold and Centamin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Centamin $652.34 million 2.73 $87.46 million $0.08 19.25

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Battle North Gold and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centamin 0 3 3 0 2.50

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.51, indicating a potential upside of 162.99%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Centamin.

Volatility and Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centamin beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. Centamin plc was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

