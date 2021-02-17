Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Issues Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BXRX stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.