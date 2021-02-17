Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.