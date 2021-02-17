Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.43 per share for the quarter.

BHC opened at C$39.89 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$41.12. The stock has a market cap of C$14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49.

Get Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.