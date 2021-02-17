Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

BHC opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

