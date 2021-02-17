Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Bausch Health Companies traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 206781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

