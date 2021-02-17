Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Bausch Health Companies traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 206781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
