Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (CVE:BSH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.04. Bayshore Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 98,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Bayshore Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an early stage oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops a bitumen and heavy oil upgrading project located in western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

