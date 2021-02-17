Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$1.06. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 8,598,092 shares traded.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

